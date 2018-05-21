9 Facts: What is CBD oil?

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 1) CBD oil is a cannabinoid from the cannabis plant.
2) CBD oil contains very low levels of THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol which gets users “high,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
3) CBD oil is known to be an anti-inflammatory that can be used to treat neuroinflammation, epilepsy, cancer, vomiting, nausea, anxiety and schizophrenia.
4) CBD oil can be given to children, as well as people who have a sensitivity to THC.
5) CBD oil requires a prescription under Florida’s medical marijuana law.
6) There are two types of CBD oil: One that is derived from hemp, while the other oil is extracted from the marijuana plant.
7) The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not recognized or approved the marijuana plant as medicine, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
8) There have not been enough clinical trials by the FDA to determine the benefits of CBD oil.
9) The body also produces its own cannabinoid chemicals. They play a role in regulating pleasure, memory, thinking, concentration, body movement, awareness of time, appetite, pain, and the senses.
