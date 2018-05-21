9 Investigates pot for pets

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's a hot trend in pain relief for dogs and cats, but is it truly soothing or a new fad?
We've told you about CBD oil, the supplement derived from the marijuana or hemp plant. It’s sold everywhere from health food stores for humans and now animal groomers for pets. 9 Investigates breaks down the science behind it and separates fact from fiction on the new alternative treatment for animals.
Related Headlines
Watch this story Monday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}