  • 9 Investigates pot for pets

    By: Karla Ray , Katy Camp

    Updated:

    Story Highlights

    ORLANDO, Fla. - It's a hot trend in pain relief for dogs and cats, but is it truly soothing or a new fad?

    We've told you about CBD oil, the supplement derived from the marijuana or hemp plant. It’s sold everywhere from health food stores for humans and now animal groomers for pets. 9 Investigates breaks down the science behind it and separates fact from fiction on the new alternative treatment for animals.

    Related Headlines

    Watch this story Monday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    9 Investigates pot for pets

  • Headline Goes Here

    Narcan: Treating overdoses, but not addiction

  • Headline Goes Here

    9 Investigates: Parking cheaters

  • Headline Goes Here

    9 Investigates: Claims of damage caused by I-4 Ultimate project construction

  • Headline Goes Here

    Central Florida homebuyers priced out of market