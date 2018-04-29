9 Investigates went to Texas to see how they're arming teachers with guns to protect students

ORLANDO, Fla. - Arming teachers, no matter how you feel is becoming a reality around the country.
9 Investigates traveled to Texas, where almost 200 schools use armed staff to protect students. Investigator Christopher Heath discovered even in a town with unwavering support for gun rights putting guns in the classroom was not an easy decision.
Related Headlines
Watch this story Monday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}