Most of those surveyed oppose arming Lake County school employees

    By: Michael Lopardi

    TAVARES, Fla. - Most of the 2,700 people who responded to a survey oppose arming staffers at Lake County Schools, the school district said Wednesday.

    The survey, which was posted on social media and the district's website, asked participants whether they'd support school personnel, such as administrators, ROTC instructors, service members and law enforcement officers having access to a secured weapon.

    Of the 264 employees who responded, about 55 percent are opposed.

    More than 80 percent of the 219 students surveyed said no.

    The survey was also open to parents and members of the community.

    The numbers show that 59 percent of the 1,300 parents who responded were opposed.

    About 800 community members took part -- 51 percent of whom are opposed, 49 percent of whom are in support of arming school personnel.

    Officials said the survey isn't scientific. It was posted on the district's website and anyone could participate.

    The district conducted a similar survey of employees earlier this year, and about 52 percent of them supported the guardian program.

    Another survey is circulating among high school students.

    The school board said it will consider all of the feedback before making a decision, but there's no set date for a vote.

