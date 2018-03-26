Survey: Lake County school staff split on whether to arm teachers

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The Lake County School Board will discuss the results of a recent survey about safety and security Monday evening.
About 2,500 employees responded to the survey, which included questions about arming school staff.
One of the eight questions on the survey asked staff if they would support implementing the state’s Guardian Program—which arms only the instructional personnel who are former military or law enforcement.
About 53 percent of staff said yes, with 47 percent saying no.
Another question asked if staff supported employees having access to a firearm in a biometric safe for use during an active shooter situation.
About 57 percent of staff responded yes to that question.
“Nothing really surprises me. We have teachers on both sides of the issue,” said Stuart Klatte with the Lake County teacher’s union.
“It just opens up broader questions that need to be discussed as to what's gonna be best for our teachers and students,” he said.
Two weeks ago, school board member Bill Mathias said he supports allowing some employees to be armed, but he held off on commenting about the survey until Monday’s meeting.
