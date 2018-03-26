WATCH: Fisherman spots great white shark off Ponce Inlet coast

PONCE INLET, Fla. - A 31-year-old Port Orange fisherman spotted what he said was a great white shark off the coast of Ponce Inlet.
Kyle Morningstar posted a video of the shark to Instagram Sunday after going out fishing with friends, he said.
He said he was about 26 miles off the coast of Ponce Inlet around 2:30 p.m. Saturday when he spotted the shark.
This is the second spotting of a white shark off Florida’s east coast this month.
Two weeks ago, a fisherman spotted a white shark off the coast of Amelia Island near Jacksonville.
Capt. Tony Peeples with Southern Style Charters said he and a group of four men were off the coast of Fernandina Beach north of the jetties when they came within feet of a 14-foot white shark.
Peeples said he was leaning over the side of the boat with his hands in the water when one man said, "I got a shark."
Chris Fischer with OCEARCH told Action News Jax that white sharks commonly spend the winter months off our coast and move north in April or May.
