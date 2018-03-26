Deputies warn of drive-by purse snatchings outside Publix in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are warning residents to be on the lookout for a purse snatcher in east Orange County.
The crook snatches purses from women while riding in a car, deputies said.
Investigators said the purse snatchings have happened twice in March at a Publix on South Alafaya Trail at the Shoppes at Eastwood.
In both incidents, deputies said the thief was hanging out of a back window of a new-model white Ford Explorer.
A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information on the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.
