Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on U.S. 1

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a 2012 Ford Fusion on Wednesday.

According to the incident report, it occurred on US Highway One south of S Nova Road in Volusia County.

The Fusion was traveling northbound when the driver lost control, causing the rear bumper to strike a ditch. The car continued off the roadway, hitting a tree branch and then a utility pole, before entering a woodline.

Emergency responders transported the driver to Halifax Port Orange Hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased.

The crash remains under investigation.

