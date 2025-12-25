Local

Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on U.S. 1

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
FILE IMAGE: FHP patrol vehicle with lights FILE IMAGE: FHP patrol vehicle with lights (Florida Highway Patrol/Florida Highway Patrol)
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a 2012 Ford Fusion on Wednesday.

According to the incident report, it occurred on US Highway One south of S Nova Road in Volusia County.

The Fusion was traveling northbound when the driver lost control, causing the rear bumper to strike a ditch. The car continued off the roadway, hitting a tree branch and then a utility pole, before entering a woodline.

Emergency responders transported the driver to Halifax Port Orange Hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read