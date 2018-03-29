Armed security on the rise in US schools as debate continues over arming teachers

WASHINGTON - Armed security officers are becoming more prevalent at America's schools as a heated debate rages over whether teachers and other school officials should carry guns, according to a new federal study released Thursday.
Data from a survey conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics said armed officers were present at least once a week in 43 percent of all public schools during the 2015-16 school year, compared with 31 percent of schools a decade earlier.
Last month's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida put renewed focus on the role of armed school security guards after a video showed that a sheriff's deputy didn't enter the building where the attack was taking place.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has said that schools should have the option to arm teachers.
