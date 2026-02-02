Mechanical failure prompts precautionary boil-water notice in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. — The City of Maitland issued a precautionary boil-water notice Sunday for all municipal water utility customers following a mechanical failure at a water plant. The failure caused water pressure levels to briefly drop below minimum safety standards throughout the city service area.

The service impact occurred before the water plant resumed normal operations, and two supplemental plants began assisting with service demand. Under the Florida Administrative Code, the city must maintain the notice until water quality testing is completed to ensure the safety of the potable water supply.

Utility customers are advised to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes. According to city guidelines, a rolling boil of one minute is sufficient to make the water safe for use. Residents may also use bottled water as an alternative during the advisory period.

The notice does not affect all residents within the city of Maitland. Those served by Casselberry, Winter Park, and Orange County utilities are excluded from the advisory and do not need to take precautions.

This notice will remain in effect until drinking water test results pass for two consecutive days following Sunday, as per the Florida Administrative Code. The city will notify residents when the precautionary boil water notice is lifted.

