Mysterious white fireball scene over Central Florida skies

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Multiple reports have been sent in about a mysterious white fire ball that was scene over Central Florida tonight.

The fireball was likely caused by a large meteor burning up as it entered Earth’s atmosphere at high speed.

These objects, which consist of space rock or metal, create a brilliant display when they ignite upon atmospheric entry.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group