Mysterious white fireball scene over Central Florida skies

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
CENTRAL FLORIDA — Multiple reports have been sent in about a mysterious white fire ball that was scene over Central Florida tonight.

The fireball was likely caused by a large meteor burning up as it entered Earth’s atmosphere at high speed.

These objects, which consist of space rock or metal, create a brilliant display when they ignite upon atmospheric entry.

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

