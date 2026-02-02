Elementary school in Orange County to close on Monday due to cold weather

UPDATE:

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Dillard Street Elementary will be open tomorrow, Feb. 2. As of 9 p.m., Summerlake Elementary is the only school still closed due to cold-related facility issues. Families will be notified of any changes.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Two schools in Orange County will be closed on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, due to the recent cold weather.

Summerlake and Dillard Street Elementary Schools are experiencing significant facility issues due to weather, according to Orange County Public Schools.

In a Facebook post, OCPS announced the closure of those two schools while also saying the remaining campuses will be open.

