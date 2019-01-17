  • Police: Driver flees after fatally striking person on SR 408 near downtown Orlando

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A driver drove away after fatally striking a person on State Road 408 Wednesday evening near downtown, the Orlando Police Department said.

    Police said the crash was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of SR 408 near South Crystal Lake Drive.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Police: Parent finds holstered gun lying in hallway of Windermere school

    The victim was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition but later died.

    Investigators said they are searching for an older white Ford F-150 with a ladder attached to the back. It is believed to have front-end damage. 

    FDOT

    Eastbound lanes in the area are expected to be closed for several hours, police said.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    Read: 'It went straight for me': Otter charges at, bites woman walking dog at iconic Maitland lake

    No other details were given.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 10 and 11 for live updates.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories