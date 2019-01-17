Police: Driver flees after fatally striking person on SR 408 near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A driver drove away after fatally striking a person on State Road 408 Wednesday evening near downtown, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police said the crash was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of SR 408 near South Crystal Lake Drive.
The victim was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition but later died.
Investigators said they are searching for an older white Ford F-150 with a ladder attached to the back. It is believed to have front-end damage.
Eastbound lanes in the area are expected to be closed for several hours, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
#BREAKING OPD says they’re looking for a white F150. It’s an older model truck with a ladder on the back and front-end damage. This is the truck believed to be involved in the deadly hit-and-run crash on the 408. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/eCdGvPOhCq— Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) January 17, 2019
Traffic being diverted off the on-ramp on the 408 near Mills following a deadly hit and run @WFTV pic.twitter.com/WvyQRQG3c2— Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) January 17, 2019
