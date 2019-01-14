Deputies swarm east Orange County neighborhood after reported shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies have swarmed a neighborhood on the eastern side of the county after receiving a report of a shooting.
The shooting occurred around 4:20 p.m. at a house along Port Simbor Avenue, which is southwest of the intersection of University Boulevard and State Road 417.
Skywitness video shows more than 10 OCSO cruisers at the scene.
The investigation is still active.
Details regarding the shooting were not immediately available.
