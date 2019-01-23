ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Winter Park police have arrested a woman on charges of violating probation more than a week after her husband was found killed.
Danielle Redlick, 45, the wife of late UCF executive Michael Redlick, 65, was arrested Wednesday on a violation of probation warrant from Seminole County.
Police said she was not arrested in connection with her husband’s death.
Danielle Redlick’s probation violence stems from a January 2018 incident that in Oviedo that involved resisting an officer without violence, police said. An arrest report said Redlick was placed on probation for a year and ordered not to drink or possess any alcohol after a night of drinking with friends.
Her husband was found dead in their home on Temple Drive on Jan. 12. Police said they ordered a blood sample on Danielle Redlick that day, which detected alcohol in her system.
Redlick posted her $10,000 bond but has not yet been released from prison.
Winter Park police said an autopsy has been completed by the medical examiner’s office, but they won’t release results because the investigation is still underway.
On Friday, Winter Park police were back at the Redlicks' home.
No arrests have been made in Michael Redlick's death. Redlick was the director of external affairs and corporate partnerships for the DeVos Sport Business Management program at the University of Central Florida.
