0 RIGHT NOW: Gunman surrenders after reports of ‘shots fired' inside Florida bank, police say

Highlands County Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference at 4:30 p.m.

SEBRING, Fla. - • 3:50 p.m.

SunTrust Bank released the following statement about the incident:

"We are working closely with officials and seeking to take care of everyone affected at our Sebring, Florida branch. We will provide more information as soon as we can."

• 3:43 p.m.

According to a report by CNN , Highlands County Commissioner Don Elwell said multiple people have been shot in a hostage situation at the SunTrust Bank.

Elwell told CNN that there were injuries in the incident but it’s unclear if the injuries were bank employees or customers.

• 3:30 p.m.

Highlands County Fire Rescue posted a video on its Facebook page giving an update on the SunTrust Bank shooting in Sebring.

• 3:17 p.m.

Sebring police said the alleged gunman has surrendered to law enforcement after SWAT team members entered the bank.

#BREAKING UPDATE | Suspected gunman enters SunTrust bank in Sebring, calls 911 to report shots fired then surrenders to SWAT after standoff #Sebring #SunTrustBank #SunTrustBankShooting https://t.co/gkPzL0k6si pic.twitter.com/OmU9yUyCUx — ABC Action News (@abcactionnews) January 23, 2019

• 3:05 p.m.

Reports say FBI officials are working with local law enforcement agencies regarding a shooting at the SunTrust Bank in Sebring.

BREAKING: The FBI is in coordination with local law enforcement agencies regarding a shooting at a Sun Trust Bank branch in Sebring. https://t.co/s3aypcWSwp pic.twitter.com/6Gg1myNVrS — Griffin Frank (@GriffinFrank) January 23, 2019

• 2:45 p.m.

A military-type vehicle and crime scene tape are scene at the bank along with a heavy law enforcement presence.

The front doors to the bank look to be busted out.

• 2:30 p.m.

Sebring police went to the SunTrust Bank around 12:36 p.m. after reports of shots fired, officers said.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was also called out to the location to assist police.

Deputies said the situation is confined to the bank and there is no danger to the surround area.

Update on the SunTrust Bank incident in #Sebring per police: pic.twitter.com/NSCUyV8flR — Shannon Encina (@ShannonEncina) January 23, 2019

