Three more men accuse Orlando-area priests of abuse, some claims decades old

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Diocese has been hit with three more lawsuits by men who say they were abused by priests when they were children.

The documents only identified the men as John Does 1, 2 and 3. Each of them claimed the priests would get groom them, isolate them and abuse them.

At times, though, they said the abuse was far more flagrant and others in the community and within the church hierarchy knew about what was happening.

Two of the lawsuits named Bob Hoeffer as the abuser. Hoeffner was already accused of abuse by multiple men, including one who shot and killed Hoeffner and his sister in Palm Bay in 2024. The men said the abuse happened in the 2010’s.

The new claims against Hoeffner are older, dating back to the 1980’s. The victims said Hoeffer was known to live with boys and threatened to quit when he was questioned about the practice.

They said Hoeffner would engage in spiritual “therapy” or “prayer” sessions with his sister that were designed to be sexually arousing.

At one point, the lawsuits claimed the local bishop investigated claims of inappropriate behavior against Hoeffner, while separately a mother warned Hoeffner to stay away from her son when Hoeffner publicly kissed the boy on the lips.

The third lawsuit was filed against George Zina, who worked in the Dr. Phillips community in the 2000’s. The victim said the abuse happened in two different churches and in Zina’s car.

“ZINA’s grooming of Plaintiff also included ZINA telling Plaintiff that God chooses one altar server to be with the priest in a same-sex relationship that God approves of,” the documents said.

Zina no longer works in Florida. WFTV reached out to him and his secretary at the church he most recently was know to work at for a response to the claims.

An email requesting comment from the Orlando Diocese was also not immediately returned.

The lawsuits were filed by the same firm that initiated the original claims against Hoeffner in late May. It’s not clear if the new victims came forward before or after the firm’s press conference.

Each victim is asking for compensation ranging from $10 million to $25 million.

