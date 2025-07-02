Tropical development chances rise as Fourth of July approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. — Severe Weather Center 9 is continuing to monitor the potential for tropical activity near Florida over the next several days.

The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight parts of the northeastern Gulf coast and sections of the east coast for the potential for tropical development in the next seven days.

This area has a 40% chance of development through the start of next week.

A trough of low pressure will push toward the eastern Gulf, Florida and the Atlantic Thursday into July 4. This trough will bring significant moisture into the area, resulting in elevated rain and storm chances the next several days.

As the trough sits over the warm waters of the Gulf and the Atlantic, there is the potential that a surface low pressure could develop this weekend.

Should this occur, the low pressure area could become tropical or subtropical in nature. This could result in a depression forming.

Eye on the Tropics (Source: WFTV)

At this time, the highest chance for activity looks to be in the Atlantic, east of Florida.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall will be a concern over the next several days.

The latest computer guidance is indicating widespread 1-3-inch amounts across the region, with much heavier rainfall possible.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the tropics over the next several days.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group