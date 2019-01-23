  • Man claims he has bomb strapped to him on Ormond Beach bus, police say

    By: Kevin Williams

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Ormond Beach police say a man in a wheelchair is holed up inside a bus, claiming he has a bomb strapped to him.

    Police on the scene tell Channel 9 that a man is on a Volusia County Public Transit System (Votran) bus near Highway A1A near the Daytona Beach line. Police said the man ordered everyone off, claiming he had a bomb.

    Nearby Seabreeze High School is on a lockdown as a precaution, police say.

    Police say the man has two bags in his possession, but did not elaborate.

    Video from Skywitness 9 shows a bomb squad robot moving toward the bus.

    Police from Daytona Beach are assisting. The FBI has also been called, Ormond Beach police on the scene said.

