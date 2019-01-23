VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Ormond Beach police say a man in a wheelchair is holed up inside a bus, claiming he has a bomb strapped to him.
Police on the scene tell Channel 9 that a man is on a Volusia County Public Transit System (Votran) bus near Highway A1A near the Daytona Beach line. Police said the man ordered everyone off, claiming he had a bomb.
Nearby Seabreeze High School is on a lockdown as a precaution, police say.
Police say the man has two bags in his possession, but did not elaborate.
Video from Skywitness 9 shows a bomb squad robot moving toward the bus.
Police from Daytona Beach are assisting. The FBI has also been called, Ormond Beach police on the scene said.
