Teen killed in Christmas Eve shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old was shot and killed on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting around 2:30 p.m. at the Greens Condos located at 5500 PGA Boulevard.

Upon arrival, deputies found the 17-year-old had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.

OCSO says the shooting remains under investigation.

OCSO says the shooting remains under investigation.

