Search on for driver who fled traffic stop, crashed into police car, Ocala PD says

OCALA, Fla. - Police are searching for a man Wednesday who fled during a traffic stop in Ocala and crashed into another officer’s patrol car, officials said.
Police said a passenger tried to get out of the fleeing vehicle and was struck by the same car.
He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Meanwhile, the fleeing driver hit a fire hydrant on Southwest 10th Street and Southwest 27th Avenue, where he fled on foot, police said.
College Park Elementary was placed on lockdown as a precaution.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 units are assisting in the search.
A passenger in the suspect vehicle attempted to exit the car and was hit by the suspect (driver). He has been transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/r8TBQHoOR3— Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) January 23, 2019
While fleeing, the driver hit a fire hydrant in the area of SW 10th Street and SW 27th Avenue. He abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot. OPD has set up a perimeter, College Park Elementary has been placed on lock down as a precaution, & MCSO Air One and K-9 Units are assisting. pic.twitter.com/1vk3Fj0odW— Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) January 23, 2019
SEARCH FOR SUSPECT IN PROGRESS, COLLEGE PARK ELEM. ON LOCK DOWN AS A PRECAUTION— Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) January 23, 2019
At 8:12 a.m. Officer William Joedicke conducted a traffic stop in the area of Gaiteway Plaza. The driver fled, pulled out in front of another OPD officer and collided with a patrol vehicle. pic.twitter.com/vnigZHmEx5
