Search on for driver who fled traffic stop, crashed into police car, Ocala PD says

    By: Kelly Healey

    OCALA, Fla. - Police are searching for a man Wednesday who fled during a traffic stop in Ocala and crashed into another officer’s patrol car, officials said.  

     

    Police said a passenger tried to get out of the fleeing vehicle and was struck by the same car.

    He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

     

    Meanwhile, the fleeing driver hit a fire hydrant on Southwest 10th Street and Southwest 27th Avenue, where he fled on foot, police said.

    College Park Elementary was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

     

    The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 units are assisting in the search.

     

