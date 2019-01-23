Florida teen gets community service for fatal crash that killed 17-year-old boy

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Florida teen received a six-month driver-license suspension and 20 hours of community service for a fatal crash, according to the Associated Press.
Cole David Jordan, now 18, was also fined $1,000.
Related Headlines
The News-Press reports that Jordan was sentenced last week after pleading no contest to careless driving.
TRENDING NOW:
- Drunken man arrested after man killed in hit-and-run, police say
- Mom of 4, including newborn twins, vanishes after leaving bar
- Sesame Street is coming to SeaWorld Orlando!
- Oscars 2019: See the list of nominees
Authorities said then-17-year-old Jordan was driving at a high rate of speed on a Fort Myers street in January 2018 when he was hit by another vehicle pulling out of a parking lot.
A passenger in the other car, 17-year-old Erik Babatz, suffered serious injuries and later died at a hospital.
News Press Driver in crash that killed Fort Myers High teen last year gets suspended license, community service https://t.co/mkMHtRwu19 https://t.co/oX5axDTAr2 pic.twitter.com/MCXwLncNiZ— Press (@_Press_Press_) January 22, 2019
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}