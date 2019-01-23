  • Florida teen gets community service for fatal crash that killed 17-year-old boy

    FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Florida teen received a six-month driver-license suspension and 20 hours of community service for a fatal crash, according to the Associated Press.  

    Cole David Jordan, now 18, was also fined $1,000. 

    The News-Press reports that Jordan was sentenced last week after pleading no contest to careless driving.

    Authorities said then-17-year-old Jordan was driving at a high rate of speed on a Fort Myers street in January 2018 when he was hit by another vehicle pulling out of a parking lot.

    A passenger in the other car, 17-year-old Erik Babatz, suffered serious injuries and later died at a hospital.

