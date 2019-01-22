  • Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street? Yes, it's coming to SeaWorld!

    ORLANDO, Fla. - We can tell you how to get to "Sesame Street": It’s coming soon to Orlando!

     

    Channel 9 reporter Q McCray got a behind-the-scenes tour Tuesday of Sesame Street at SeaWorld. Sesame Street at SeaWorld is under construction and is set to open in the spring.

     

    “Explore the iconic neighborhood as you walk through Abby Cadabby's garden, visit Mr. Hooper's store, stop by Big Bird's nest, sit on the famous 123 stoop and meet your favorite friends from Sesame Street including Elmo, Cookie Monster and Big Bird,” according to SeaWorld’s website.

    The theme park's website also said "Sesame Street" land will bring SeaWorld Orlando’s “first-ever parade.”

     

    The new land will have a play area for young children and a handful of rides based on the "Sesame Street" characters.

     

    “The immersive area will feature exciting rides, wet and dry play areas and interactive experiences designed to entertain your entire family,” according to the website.

     

    With the announcement that animal shows are ending, SeaWorld might be moving past the “Blackfish” controversy and moving forward with more rides, attractions and events.  

     

    Still, park officials said they remain focused on animals, with themed attractions, education and conservation.  

     

