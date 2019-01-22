  • Do you wish to drive an Oscar Mayer wiener? Here's how

    By: Kelly Healey

    Have you ever wanted to get paid to drive across the U.S.? Well, hot dog, this might be the job for you!

    Oscar Mayer is looking for some “hotdoggers” with an appetite for adventure to drive a Wienermobile and represent the brand as a goodwill ambassador, according to the company's website.

    The job entails hotdoggers meeting and greeting people coast-to-coast as a sort of “traveling public relations firm.”

    The company is accepting resumes through Jan. 31 with the job set to begin in June.

    The job is 100 percent travel, according to the website. 

