Owner reacts after horses help deputies catch fleeing suspect in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The owner of some horses that helped deputies capture a man in Volusia County are talking about what happened on her property.
Infrared video from the sheriff's helicopter shows the horses chase a suspect out of their pasture Thursday morning.
Related Headlines
The suspect was driving with a suspended license and violating probation when he took off and ran, deputies said.
Read: New Jurassic Park roller coaster headed to Islands of Adventure, documents show
He started walking through a pasture to get away from authorities but picked the wrong one to pass through.
In a video released by deputies, you can see Shiloh and two other horses chase the suspect down and force him to jump a fence.
Thanks in part to Shiloh, he was arrested.
This happened early in the morning, so the horses' owner wasn't aware until she saw the video.
Watch: Detectives turn to Instagram to build case in alleged killing over stolen PlayStation
The horses owner Brenda Heartz said she thinks Shiloh and the other horses knew something was wrong.
She said they're friendly horses and wouldn't have chased after just anyone.
So they're definitely getting lots of treats today for their hard work.
Wrong pasture...— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) January 16, 2019
After this team of horses escorted their visitor over a fence, deputies saddled him w/ 2 counts of fleeing & attempting to elude, resisting w/out violence, driving while license suspended & violation of probation on a prior charge of agg. battery on LEO. pic.twitter.com/QYrv5jpfVB
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}