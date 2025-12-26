Lawyer for woman accused of drowning her dog at Orlando Airport bathroom might leave case

ORLANDO, Fla. — Alison Lawrence, who is accused of drowning her dog in the bathroom at Orlando Airport, missed a court date in September and has not contacted her lawyer since. Next month, a judge will allow her attorney to seek withdrawal from the case because of the rising costs linked to the trial.

Lawrence faces up to five years in prison if convicted. Her absence from the scheduled court appearance has raised concerns about her commitment to the legal process.

Lawrence’s lawyer, who has been representing her in this case, stated that he hasn’t been able to contact her for several months after she missed her court date. This lack of communication has made it harder to prepare her defense as the trial approaches.

If approved, the case could change if a new attorney is appointed.

Legal experts note that the hefty five-year prison sentence facing Lawrence could have played a role in her disappearance, highlighting the stress and anxiety often experienced by defendants in similar cases.

The upcoming court date has not been scheduled yet, as it depends on arrangements made in her absence following the expected withdrawal of Lawrence’s attorney.

Her lawyer said they would discuss the situation with the judge in January.

