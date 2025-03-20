Woman accused of drowning dog in airport bathroom and throwing it in trash makes bond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of killing her dog at Orlando International Airport then discarding the dog’s body in the trash, is now out on bond.

Channel 9 Eyewitness News has learned that Alison Agatha Lawrence was boarding a flight at Orlando International Airport when police say she killed her dog in the airport bathroom.

According to Orlando Police, on December 16th, officers were called to the airport after a dead pet was found in the woman’s restroom.

Orlando Police said they issued a warrant for the arrest of Alison Agatha Lawrence for Aggravated Animal Cruelty, a third-degree felony. On Tuesday, Lake County deputies arrested Lawrence at her Clermont home.

Lake County court records show just hours after she was booked into the Jail, she quickly posted a $5,000 bond.

Sources told Channel 9 Lawrence was trying to board a flight on December 16th, but didn’t have the right paperwork to allow the dog to board and couldn’t take it.

Sources told Channel 9, Alison Lawrence allegedly drowned her dog in an airport bathroom than threw the small dog in the trash where cleaning staff later discovered the dog.

On Wednesday, Channel 9 spoke to neighbors who said they recalled Lawrence walking a white poodle in the neighborhood, but noticed both Lawrence and the dog had been absent lately.

Neighbors told Channel 9 Lawrence was always reserved and said they were shocked by the allegations.

“Someone that would do such things has got to be disturbed upstairs,” said one neighbor.

Channel 9 also spoke with Lawrence’ sister on Wednesday. She claimed she did not know Alison Lawrence’ whereabouts, that Lawrence did not have a phone, and that she knew nothing about the allegations.

Meanwhile, Orlando International Airport told Channel 9 they were cooperating with Orlando Police but could not comment further because the investigation was active.

