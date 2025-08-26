Judge awaits update on Alison Lawrence, accused of drowning her dog in an airport bathroom

ORLANDO, Fla. — A judge is expected to receive an update today on the case of Alison Lawrence, who is accused of drowning her dog in an airport bathroom at Orlando International Airport.

Lawrence allegedly attempted to board a flight last year without the proper paperwork for her dog. When she was unable to take the dog with her, prosecutors claim she drowned the animal in a bathroom and left it in a trash can.

Alison Lawrence is facing charges of aggravated animal abuse. Today, a status hearing is scheduled to take place, which will provide updates on the progress of the legal proceedings against Lawrence.

As the case progresses, the status hearing today will be crucial in determining the next steps in the legal process against Lawrence

