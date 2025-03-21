Surveillance video captures woman accused of drowning dog at airport, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A new report is providing disturbing new details in the case of a woman accused of killing her miniature Schnauzer at Orlando International Airport, then discarding the dog’s body in the trash.

Channel 9 first broke the story Wednesday after 57-year-old Alison Agatha Lawrence posted a $5,000 bond on an Aggravated Animal Abuse charge.

According to Orlando Police, cleaning staff found Tywinn, a 9-year-old miniature schnauzer, after he was killed in the airport bathroom.

An arrest report says cleaning staff noticed lots of water in a handicap stall then made the gruesome discovery.

According to Police, the dog’s owner, Alison Lawrence, was supposed to get on a flight to Colombia, but didn’t have the proper paperwork to board her dog, and then took “extreme and tragic action,” by drowning him in the bathroom.

The arrest report details surveillance video from Orlando International Airport showing Lawrence speaking with an agent at the Latam ticket counter for about 15 minutes.

Police say the surveillance video shows Lawrence leaving the counter and heading to the bathroom with Tywinn, then leaving the bathroom without him.

According to the report, investigators found the dog’s tag and discovered he was micro-chipped, which they were able to trace back to Lawrence.

It’s just some of the evidence Criminal Defense Attorney Jose Rivas says will make the crime difficult to refute…

“This is a perfect example where law enforcement has done an excellent job. But at the same token, it’s at the airport. There are cameras everywhere,” said Rivas.

According to the statute Lawrence could face up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted on the charge.

Still Rivas says it’s possible Lawrence never sees jail time on since he says the crime, a level 6 felony.

“There is no mandatory jail or prison sentence. So technically she could get probation. She can get community control,” said Rivas.

