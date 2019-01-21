In a statement to The Palm Beach Post, West Palm Beach Police said the man and the woman were treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Related Headlines
Police said around 11:30 p.m., at the height of the eclipse, the officer was patrolling in a park and driving around 5 mph (8 kph) when his vehicle struck the pair.
TRENDING NOW:
- Digital lottery begins for $10 ‘HAMILTON’ tickets to Orlando show
- 9-year-old boy driving ATV crashes into brim, passenger killed, FHP says
- Super wolf blood moon: 10 stunning photos from the lunar eclipse
- VIDEO: Owner reacts after horses help deputies catch fleeing suspect in Volusia County
The statement said the man and the woman live nearby. Because the park was "extremely dark," officials believe they were trying to watch the eclipse when they were run over.
The officer was placed on administrative leave. Police said the man and the woman were both 24 years old; their names were not released.
Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com
Total lunar eclipse: Blood moon, supermoon adds red glow to #night sky: |— WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) January 21, 2019
Details and more photos: https://t.co/7gXwU6fNlt #bloodmoon2019 @NASA #supermoon2019 #LunarEclipse pic.twitter.com/FG7rArcPRe
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}