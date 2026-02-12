Universal Orlando selects The Boring Company for new underground tunnel transit system

ORLANDO, Fla. — Elon Musk’s The Boring Company has been selected to develop a new transit system for the special district surrounding Universal Orlando.

The Shingle Creek Transit and Utility Community Development District Board chose the company to build a multi-phase transportation route stretching 4 to 5 miles.

The selection follows a request for bids issued in November for a transportation system to connect various Universal properties and the surrounding area.

The district board determined that The Boring Company’s proposal provided the most suitable point-to-point solution for the region’s transit needs.

The planned transportation route is designed to cover 4 to 5 miles in multiple stages. Phase 1 of the project will feature stops at Epic Universe and its nearby hotels.

Phase two is expected to expand service to Universal Studios, CityWalk and locations along International Drive.

Phase 3 would then extend the route toward the Hard Rock Hotel and surrounding retail areas, with a possible further extension to International Drive.

While specific technical details of the proposal have not been released, the system is expected to involve underground tunnels. Constructing such a system in Florida presents challenges, as project planners must account for the state’s geography, including the risk of flooding and sinkholes. Other proposals considered by the board included an above-ground system using autonomous vehicles.

The board reached its decision after reviewing multiple bids for the project. In a written statement, board members explained that The Boring Company’s proposal best addressed the district’s request for an innovative, future-ready, point-to-point solution.

“The District will now continue collaborating with local stakeholders while exploring the operational and financial feasibility of the preferred proposal,” the board stated.

Negotiations between Universal and The Boring Company are currently underway. There is currently no confirmed start date or projected timeline for the construction of the system.

Representatives for Elon Musk and The Boring Company have not responded to multiple requests for comment.

The Shingle Creek Transit and Utility Community Development District Board will proceed with exploring the operational and financial feasibility of the proposal.

Universal officials stated that if a final feasible agreement cannot be reached, the district board has the option to reopen the project for new bids.

