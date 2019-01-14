0 Digital lottery for $10 ‘HAMILTON' tickets to Orlando show starts soon

ORLANDO, Fla. - A digital lottery for “HAMILTON” the musical tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance on Jan. 22 in Orlando at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, producer Jeffrey Seller and Performing Arts Center officials said.

Forty tickets will be sold for every performance for $10 each.

The @hamiltonmusical digital lottery details are here! For a chance to win the opportunity to purchase $10 tickets, download the official Hamilton app and follow the instructions here: https://t.co/Cp5t15K5jh #HamiltonOrlando #HAM4HAM #FAIRWINDSBway pic.twitter.com/Ct4jWMLlpk — Dr. Phillips Center (@DrPhillipsCtr) January 14, 2019

“HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now,“ a news release said.

HOW TO ENTER THE DIGITAL LOTTERY:

http://hamiltonmusical.com/app Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store ().

http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery You can also visitto register.

The lottery will open at 11:00 AM ET two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9:00 AM ET the day prior to the performance. Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 11:00 AM ET the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided). Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4:00 PM ET the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4:00 PM ET the day prior to the performance are forfeited.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable.

