Police: Argument led to murder-suicide inside Apopka convenience store

APOPKA, Fla. — Two siblings got into an argument inside Griffin’s General Store Friday night, which led to the brother killing his sister before turning the gun on himself, Apopka police said.

Ezra Swift, 45, was listed as the suspect in the death of his sister, Schenita Swift, which happened around 9 p.m.

Schenita was a longtime clerk for the general store, having started around the time the store opened 11 years ago, owner Maurice Griffin said.

“Man, I’ll tell you, she loved to come to work,” Griffin said. “She always was on time, and no issues with her.”

Ezra, he said, was a different matter. The two “bumped heads” every now and then, but Griffin said nothing happened when he was in the store.

Ezra had a lengthy criminal history that included arrests for drug possession and robbery. According to his arrest reports, he had battled homelessness at times.

Family members had the opportunity to review the video and speak to investigators about their findings Monday.

Before that meeting, they made posts asking for privacy and thanking the community for its support throughout the weekend.

Meanwhile, outside the store – which Griffin said would remain closed through the rest of the week – customers continued to stop by and leave flowers and balloons for their favorite clerk.

“Every time I come to this door, you know, she just had that smile on her face,” Marvin Prince said. “She was generous.”

