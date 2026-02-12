TODAY: Camping World Stadium launches job fair for massive renovation project

ORLANDO, Fla. — A job fair Thursday at Camping World Stadium will aim to connect workers with open positions for its $400 million improvement project.

The Feb. 12 event starts at 6 p.m. at the Varsity Club, located at 1 Citrus Bowl Place in Orlando.

Hubbard Construction Company is hosting the job fair to help staff a massive renovation project that city leaders officially launched on Wednesday.

This construction phase represents the final part of a stadium vision that began nearly two decades ago, with work already underway on the north end of the facility.

Job seekers attending the event can meet with project partners to explore workforce development resources and upcoming job openings.

Trade professionals will be available to discuss specific job and apprenticeship opportunities within the construction industry.

The $400 million investment is part of a “reimagination” project that officials said will help the stadium remain a competitive site for international events.

The future enhancements follow a significant partial reconstruction of the facility that was completed in 2014.

To RSVP for Thursday’s job fair, click HERE.

