Crews break ground on $400M Camping World Stadium renovation; NFL season on the horizon

ORLANDO, Fla. — The sound of heavy machinery replaced the roar of the crowd at Camping World Stadium on Wednesday morning as city leaders officially kicked off a massive $400 million “reimagination” project.

The construction, which is already underway on the stadium’s north end, marks the final phase of a vision that began nearly two decades ago. While the stadium underwent a significant partial reconstruction in 2014, officials say this project is about “finishing the job” to ensure Orlando remains a top-tier destination for global events.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer noted that the previous 2008 venues package only provided enough funding to rebuild the stadium’s lower bowl.

“We only had enough money to do the lower bowl,” Mayor Dyer said during the news conference. “Now we have the opportunity to come back and finish the job.”

The $400 million project is funded entirely by the Orange County Tourist Development Tax (TDT). Key upgrades include:

Increasing permanent seating capacity from 62,000 to 65,000.

A complete redesign of the exterior facade.

New concessions, restaurants, and a terrace level.

Modernization of internal stadium systems and infrastructure.

The timing of the project is no coincidence. City leaders are working against an aggressive deadline: the start of the 2027 NFL season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to play their entire 2027 home schedule in Orlando while their home stadium in Jacksonville undergoes its own renovations. While the deal isn’t official yet, Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan says the stadium needs to be ready to compete on a pro-level stage.

“The rumor is that in 2027 we’re going to host an entire NFL season here,” Hogan said. “It is not official yet, but we fully expect that it will be.”

There has been an ongoing community debate over using hundreds of millions of tourist tax dollars for a sports venue rather than transit or local infrastructure. Mayor Dyer emphasized the immediate economic boost to the local workforce.

Officials estimate the project will require 1,500 total workers, with up to 400 personnel on-site at the peak of construction.

For those looking to join the project or work on the stadium campus, opportunities are available immediately.

Camping World Stadium will host a job fair tomorrow, Thursday, February 12. The event is aimed at filling roles created by the construction surge and upcoming stadium operations.

If You Go:

What: Stadium Improvement Project Job Fair

Stadium Improvement Project Job Fair When: Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026

Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026 Where: Camping World Stadium (1 Citrus Bowl Place)

