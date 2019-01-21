9-year-old boy driving ATV crashes into brim, passenger killed, FHP says

AVON PARK, Fla. - A 9-year-old boy driving an ATV crashed, killing a 58-year-old passenger in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said the boy was trying to avoid another ATV on 8 Mile Ranch Road Saturday when the vehicle hit a brim and the ATV overturned onto Laura Bizzell of Avon Park.
The boy suffered minor injuries, but Bizzell died, FHP said.
The other ATV driver, Samuel Christmas, 53, suffered minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
