  • Total lunar eclipse: Stunning blood moon, supermoon added red glow to night sky

    By: MARCIA DUNN, AP Aerospace Writer

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - The only total lunar eclipse this year and next came with a supermoon bonus.

    The moon, Earth and sun lined up Sunday night to create the eclipse, which was visible throughout North and South America, where skies were clear. There won't be another until the year 2021.

    It was also the year's first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position.

    The eclipse took more than three hours. Totality - when the moon's completely bathed in Earth's shadow - lasted an hour.

    During a total lunar eclipse, the eclipsed, or blood moon turns red from sunlight scattering off Earth's atmosphere.

    In addition to the Americas, the entire lunar extravaganza was observed, weather permitting, across the Atlantic to parts of Europe.

     

