Man tries to rob store to prove to mom he's ‘independent,' Florida deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 23-year-old man tried to rob a convenience store to prove to his mother that he’s independent, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Hasan Campbell tried to rob a Circle K on West Highway 326, but the clerk refused to give him money and a customer confronted Campbell, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Campbell and the customer briefly fought, and Campbell was able to flee before deputies arrived, the release said.
Deputies caught up with Campbell on I-75 south and pursued his vehicle into Sumter County, officials said.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office used stop sticks to disable Campbell’s car, and he was arrested, deputies said.
“During a post-Miranda interview with Det. Lightle, Campbell asked for an attorney and then spontaneously uttered that he (Det. Lightle) was being a (expletive) and was trying to meet up with a relative to go to a strip club,” according to the MCSO release.
Campbell then told the detective that his motive was to try to prove to his mother that he was independent and could take care of himself, the release said.
Campbell was charged with attempted robbery, battery and fleeing and eluding. He was being held in the Sumter County jail on $23,000 bail.
