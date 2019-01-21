  • Police: Suspect sought after 2 shot, 1 killed in St. Cloud on Sunday

    By: James Tutten

    ST. CLOUD, Fla. - St. Cloud police are looking for a suspect they said is armed and dangerous after a homicide Sunday afternoon.

    Officers said they are looking for Rafael Primera, 59, who is being sought after a shooting that killed one person and sent another to the hospital in critical condition.

    Police said the incident occurred in the Sugar Mill Mobile Home Park between Brown Chapel Road and Columbia Avenue.

    Police said he shot two people, including a woman they believe is his wife. She is in critical condition.

    Officers said the man he shot is dead.

    Primera may be driving a silver, 2007 Mazda with Florida tag 267RFL, officers said.

    Anyone who sees Primera is asked to call 911 immediately. 

    The investigation is ongoing, and no other information was released by officials.

