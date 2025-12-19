Satellite Beach man arrested on hundreds of child exploitation charges

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a Satellite Beach man on Dec. 18, 2025, on 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and 372 counts of promoting sexual performance by a child.

FDLE’s investigation began on Aug. 25, 2025, when agents identified an individual sharing and downloading digital files depicting the sexual abuse of children online. This led to the identification of 38-year-old Luke William Martineac as the user downloading these files at his residence in Satellite Beach.

On Oct. 15, 2025, FDLE agents executed a search warrant at Martineac’s residence, seizing multiple electronic devices. Forensic analysis of these devices uncovered more than 4,000 digital images and video files depicting the sexual abuse of children, with some of the victims reportedly as young as 5 years old.

The arrest was made with the assistance of the Satellite Beach Police Department. Martineac was subsequently transported to the Brevard County Jail for processing.

The State Attorney’s Office is currently prosecuting the case for the 18th Judicial Circuit. As of now, the investigation remains active with no additional details released publicly.

