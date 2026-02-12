Local

Pickleball game turns into brawl, leading to Volusia County couple’s arrest, deputies say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A pickleball-playing couple in Central Florida traded in their paddles for handcuffs after a fight landed them behind bars.

Anthony and Julianne Sapienza were arrested at their Central Florida home after a pickleball dispute at a local country club escalated into a fight involving more than 20 people.

The couple faces felony charges for battery on a person 65 or older.

Volusia County deputies responded to a call regarding a fight at the Country Club of Orlando in Port Orange.

Investigators determined the altercation began following accusations of cheating during a match.

The Sapienzas were arrested at their home on felony charges.

