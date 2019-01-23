Drunken man arrested after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, Cocoa police say

COCOA, Fla. - A hit-and-run driver was arrested after a man was found dead in a median early Wednesday morning, according to Cocoa police.
At about 12:15 a.m., a patrol officer found a bumper of a car on east State Road 520 near Varr Avenue, police said.
A short distance away, a witness found the man’s body lying in a median, police said.
About 30 minutes later, a deputy with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office stopped a black Honda Accord on US-1 and State Road 405 with front-end damage and a missing bumper, police said.
Cocoa police said the VIN in the car matched the bumper found on SR-520.
The driver, Jacqueice Witcher, 33, was arrested on a DUI charge.
SR-520 was closed between Varr Avenue and Fiske Boulevard as traffic homicide officials investigated, but it has since reopened.
The name of the vicitm has not been released, pending next of kin notification.
This scene just cleared within the last 10 mins. This is a picture of where of the deadly hit and run took place. Police arrested 33 yo Jacqueice Witcher. More on @WFTV. pic.twitter.com/TJKJgJze7t— Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) January 23, 2019
