Palm Bay driver dies in Melbourne traffic homicide, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A fatal vehicle crash took place in Melbourne on December 20, involving a gray Dodge Charger. The 37-year-old female driver was found dead at the scene.

The Melbourne Police Department responded to a crash report around 2:12 p.m. at the intersection of Strawbridge Avenue and Pine Street. The investigation showed that the vehicle was speeding westward before it went off the road, hitting a concrete pole and a chain-link fence, and then stopping near a retention pond.

The driver has been identified as Christa Ryder from Palm Bay. Upon the arrival of law enforcement, they determined that Ryder was deceased inside the vehicle.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit is currently investigating this crash. The police are urging anyone with information related to the case to contact Investigator Officer Koubek at (321) 616-5033.

For those who wish to provide information anonymously, they can contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org.

