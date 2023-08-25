Orlando rapper, security guard arrested on weapons charges

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando rapper and a man identified as his security guard were arrested on Saturday on weapons charges.

Orlando police said officers with the Parramore Bike Unit stopped a vehicle going south on Magnolia Avenue at Washington Street in a “bus only” lane. Officers said the two men in the front seats of the car were dressed in all-black clothing, full face masks over their faces and wearing black latex gloves.

Police said inside the car they found several firearms and a small amount of cannabis.

Officers said the men in the front seat identified themselves as security personnel for rapper Anthony Williams, 22, known as “Kuttem Reese,” who was in the back seat. The men told police they were on their way to an Orlando nightclub where Williams was set to perform when they were pulled over.

Read: Rapper Gunplay arrested on domestic violence, child abuse charges for brandishing rifle

Police said Williams and one of them men in the front seat, Thomas Bagley Jr., 34, were arrested. Williams was charged with the open carrying of firearms. Bagley was charged with possession of a short-barreled rifle.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group