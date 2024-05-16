Former Volusia County deputy accused of attempted sex assault on multiple women

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A now former Volusia County Deputy is facing several serious charges for allegedly attempting to sexually assault at least two women.

Stephen Corbin was in court Thursday after being arrested by Daytona Beach Police the previous night.

He is now being held on a $90,000 bond.

Investigators said they got a call Monday from a woman reporting a sexual assault near South Ridgewood Avenue. Corbin was later named the suspect and is now facing charges of bribery, battery, false imprisonment and solicitation to commit prostitution.

“His badge will be melted down,’ Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in response to the arrest. “No one will ever wear a tarnished badge in this organization, and he tarnished it.”

Corbin is accused of using his position of power to threaten the women. Police said he was in plain clothes and off duty but was driving a marked patrol car.

Chitwood said he encourages his staff to drive their vehicles even if they’re out running errands for increased visibility, but obviously does not want them engaging in illegal activity.

“If you want to go food shopping you can take the car. High visibility, it looks good and it’s part of our plan,” Chitwood said. “Picking up hookers, is not part of our plan.”

A Daytona Beach Police report said the victim who initially called 911 talked to other women who claimed a deputy matching Corbin’s description picked them up in a cruiser and paid for sex.

In court, when asking for a lower bond amount, Corbin’s attorney argued the descriptions did not match.

“Both alleged victims identified somebody who was not Mr. Corbin. Therefore, I believe the identity of Mr. Corbin is in question,” his attorney said.

The judge ultimately sided with the state in saying there was sufficient evidence.

