Osceola County deputies seek man wanted for impersonating an officer

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies are asking for help tracking down a man accused of posing as law enforcement and making bogus traffic stops.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Stephen Frank Spinale II utilized a gray Dodge Charger outfitted with red and blue lights to stop people.

In some cases, deputies say Spinale even demanded their licenses.

According to Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, deputies were alerted to Spinale’s activities after he stopped a woman who became suspicious when he refused to identify himself and called 911.

Deputies are now looking for Spinale, who has an active arrest warrant for impersonating an officer.

Spinale is describe as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 175 pounds. He has dark-colored hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who with information on where to find Spinale is asked to contact the Oscola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.

To remain anonymous, tips can also be relayed through Central Florida Crimeline here, or by calling 1-800-423-8477. Crimeline callers could become eligible for a reward if the information they provide leads directly to an arrest.

