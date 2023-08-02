Osceola County Schools considers banning students from using cellphones in the classroom

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools is not the only Central Florida district working to limit students from using cellphones in the classroom.

Osceola County’s superintendent spoke at that district’s school board meeting Tuesday night about putting a similar policy in place on the first day of the school year.

“I believe that if we do nothing else but eliminate cellphone usage during the day, we will see an increase in student achievement and a decrease in student disciplinary infractions,” said Osceola County Superintendent Mark Shanoff.

Osceola County’s ban would have exemptions for students with documented medical conditions, during school emergencies, and when a teacher says it’s appropriate as part of a lesson.

This comes as a new cellphone policy will be in place when students return to the classroom at Orange County Public Schools.

The school board made changes to when and where students can use their devices on campus.

For the most part, cellphones will need to be silenced and kept tucked away in a backpack or a purse.

