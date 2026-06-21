Public tips lead to arrest in St. Cloud memorial vandalism case

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — St. Cloud police arrested 34-year-old Brandon Thomas today in connection with the vandalism of a roadside memorial that occurred on June 16.

Police report that Thomas has been charged with criminal mischief and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Thanks to helpful tips and community support, Thomas was later arrested.

The St. Cloud Police Department authorities expressed gratitude to everyone who provided information, emphasizing that the public’s assistance was vital in apprehending the perpetrator.

The department added that the arrest brings peace to the family who had placed the memorial.

Thomas is currently being held on a $1,000 bond.

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