0 Out-of-pocket costs for medical marijuana mounts for patients

APOPKA, Fla. - Medical marijuana may be legal in Florida, but your insurance likely won’t pay for it.

An Apopka mother is having a tough time keeping up with the out-of-pocket costs for medical marijuana.

Nearly two years ago, Florida voters approved to make it legal, but patients have not been able to get coverage.

Kisse Williams-Crichlow is preparing to cough up to $700 a month for medical marijuana for her 5-year-old son, who has epilepsy.

She said that's what needed to help her son for just about a year of medical marijuana.

Williams-Crichlow said the current, traditional prescription is not stopping his seizures, and it's likely patients won't be getting coverage in the near future

“Parents now have be stuck with, I don't want to call it a burden, but more so of a struggle financially,” said Williams-Crichlow.

Although medical marijuana became legal in Florida in 2016, medical marijuana remains illegal under federal law, which is one reason insurance companies will not cover patients.

“Yes, it's a step in progress. I'm not going to discredit that at all, but there's still more work to be done,” said Williams-Crichlow.

After reaching out to several providers, Humana responded, "If there were to be an FDA-approved medical marijuana product in the future, it may be covered depending upon the terms of the individual member's drug coverage. "

Special needs attorney and medical marijuana advocate Carrie McClain believes coverage boils down to money.

She said insurance companies lose with medical marijuana and win with the more expensive medicine.

“The fight continues and my advocating will not stop as long as I have breath in my body,” said Williams-Crichlow.

As she continues to talk about her son’s journey, advocates, such as McClain, plan to educate doctors and ask them to put pressure on lawmakers for change.



