Palm Bay police investigate early morning shooting along Palm Bay Road

PALM BAY, Fla. — The Palm Bay Police Department confirmed they are investigating a shooting near the 7-Eleven on Palm Bay Road Northeast overnight.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Officers say the call came in around 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

The two victims were transported to a local hospital but officers did not provide the severity of their injuries.

Sheriff: WWE wrestler Liv Morgan arrested in Sumter County

WFTV has reached out to the Palm Bay Police Department for an update and if they are looking for any additional subjects involved.

This is a developing story, stay with WFTV Channel 9 and wftv.com for any updates.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group